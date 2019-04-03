El Dorado Gold's Lamarque mine in Quebec is projected to produce 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold during calendar year 2019.

Canada's El Dorado Gold Corp. is expecting good things from its Lamarque mine in Quebec, including up to 110,000 ounces of gold during calendar year 2019.

According to the gold mining firm, the Lamarque site has an initial mine life of seven years.

El Dorado expects to produced 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold in 2019, increasing to 125,000 to 135,000 ounces annually in 2020 and 2021.

El Dorado has increased drilling at the site to maximize ore production from which the precious metal will be extracted.

El Dorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and explorations operations in Canada, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Brazil.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter