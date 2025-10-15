Efforts for RMS 'Republic' recovery include fundraising

Composite image shows the RMS Republic in its heyday and the wreckage where the vessel lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Nantucket.

Treasure salvors Lords of Fortune LLC have launched a multi-pronged fundraising strategy to finance the 2026 salvage efforts to recover purported billions of dollars in gold from the early 20th century wreckage of the RMS Republic.

The Republic, a luxury White Star Line steamship, was launched in 1903 and quickly became known as the “Millionaires’ Ship” for the elite clientele who sailed her, according to the Lords of Fortune.

In January 1909, en route from New York to Europe, the Republic collided with another vessel and sank off Nantucket on the Massachusetts coast.

While all but six passengers were rescued, the Republic took with her to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean not only luxury cargo and passenger valuables, but also what contemporary press accounts described as “riches beyond most men’s wildest dreams.”

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“For more than a century, speculation has swirled around what exactly lay sealed within her specie and mail rooms,” according to the Lords of Fortune. “Research indicates the cargo may have included politically sensitive shipments — among them $25 million in Russian gold intended for the Russian State Bank, U.S. Navy payrolls, and other government-linked consignments.

“At 1909 valuations, this was already historic; at today’s gold prices, the recovery could exceed $7 billion” in U.S. dollars.

Research by Lords of Fortune’s Capt. Martin Bayerle determined that J.P. Morgan and Co. was centrally involved with the Russian gold shipment.

Structured fundraising

The financial strategy to fund the treasure recovery includes investor funding now open through multiple channels:

* Wefunder Crowdfunding Offering — For the first time, the general public can participate with as little as $100, expanding access beyond traditional accredited channels.

* Convertible Note Series II(a) — Tailored for accredited investors, aligning risk, timing, and potential upside with a structured note.

* Abundantia LP — A premier partnership vehicle designed for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, providing access to the project at scale.

* Sponsorship Funding – Global brands will have the opportunity to align themselves with a historic and captivating story. Sponsorship packages benchmark against the world’s most prestigious platforms — Olympic Games, Formula 1, and FIFA World Cup — offering unparalleled exposure, legacy association, and brand prestige.

* Media Funding — With a proven global audience from the History Channel’s 2016 series Billion Dollar Wreck — broadcast in over 90 countries to tens of millions — Lords Of Fortune will collaborate with media partners for documentaries, live coverage, syndication, and cinematic opportunities. This strategy ensures the story of the Republic’s recovery reaches worldwide audiences in real time.

Complete details of the Lords of Fortune LLC’s plans can be found online.

Additional details can be found at https://lordsoffortune.com/reference/2026_Pitchdeck_RMS_Republic_Recovery.pdf.

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