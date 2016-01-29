Bullion by eBay, $1 off set prices: Week's Most Read

The eBay-branded bullion bars that were recently made available for purchase were the focus of this week's most-read news post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Northern Lights glow in the dark, in color, on 2016 Canadian coin: The coin is the second in a series that combines detailed engraving, glow-in-the-dark technology and full color.

4. Roosevelt dime roll search yields silver bonanza: Found in Rolls: Much of the fun that columnist Bill O'Rourke has while searching through various denominations of coins comes from filling the blank holes in his coin albums.

3. Early Proof quarter dollar set buyers get bonus: Monday Morning Brief: An error in packaging causes a sales suspension and will be corrected when sales resume in April, but early buyers have the error packaging.

2. U.S. Mint lowers prices for eight 2016 numismatic coin sets: The price reduction results from inclusion of fewer dollar coins in the sets, as only three Presidential dollars will be issued in 2016.

1. Sales begin for eBay-branded precious metals bullion products: The current products being offered on eBay by Bay Precious Metals are a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold bar fabricated by the Perth Mint and a 10-ounce .9999 fine silver bar produced by the Royal Canadian Mint.

