Eastern Lieutenancy marks 75 years with commemorative medal

The Eastern Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem is commemorating its 75th anniversary with a special medal created to recognize the organization’s history, faith and continuing commitment to Christian communities in the Holy Land.

The Eastern Lieutenancy is an order of chivalry under papal protection. Its mission includes supporting the Church and Christian communities in the Holy Land while sustaining charitable, cultural and social works in the region. The Eastern Lieutenancy is the oldest Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order in the United States and includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and the Bahamas.

Bringing the medal to life

Creating a medal that represented that history required more than simply marking the anniversary on a piece of metal. The project brought together people from different areas of the numismatic world, each contributing to the final result.

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Chiara Principe, the medal’s designer, is an Italian artist and coin designer born and based in Rome. She has worked in numismatics for more than 15 years and has designed coins and medals for international clients, state mints and private companies. Her work combines artistic storytelling with the technical precision required in coin and medal design. In 2025, her 2024 Vatican gold €50 coin received the Best Gold Coin Award at the ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Thomas Uram, a former chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee of the United States Mint, served as creative consultant for the project, bringing his experience in numismatics and helping guide the creative development of the medal.

Ben Murray, an engraver at Osborne Mint, brought his technical expertise and craftsmanship to the production of the commemorative medal.

Chang Bullock, founder and president of Minted Assets, served as Project Manager and Distributor for the project. His decades of experience working with coins and medals helped guide the project from concept through completion

A papal blessing

The commemorative medal carries an added spiritual significance through its connection to the Holy See. The medal was presented to Pope Leo XIV in Rome and received his blessing, creating a meaningful moment for a piece created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Eastern Lieutenancy. For members of the Order, the blessing connects the medal to the Order’s mission under papal protection and to its continuing work in support of Christian communities in the Holy Land.

Osborne Mint: where history meets craftsmanship

The medal is being produced by Osborne Mint, continuing a Cincinnati tradition of coin and medal making that dates back to 1835. Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Its Cincinnati facility develops, engraves and manufactures numismatic-quality coins, rounds, bars and medals in gold, fine silver, copper and brass.

The finished medal gives members and supporters something tangible to remember the anniversary and the traditions of the Order for years to come. Supporting materials, including historical information, photographs and a commemorative booklet, provide additional context for those unfamiliar with the Eastern Lieutenancy and its work in the Holy Land.

Celebrating 75 years

The medal will be part of the 75th Anniversary celebration on Oct. 17, bringing together members, supporters and those connected to the project. The anniversary provides an opportunity to look back at the organization’s history while recognizing the continuing work being done in support of Christian communities in the Holy Land.