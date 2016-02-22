Early American March auction features silver medals

Hand-engraved die was executed for striking the central portion of the design for the Great Seal of the State of Florida.

The 389 lots in Early American History Auctions Inc. online sale March 11 and 12 include a number of historical medals in silver.

1901 Canadian Indian Peace medal

A 2.5-inch medal Canadian Indian Peace medal features on its obverse the jugate portraits facing left of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York.

The auction company describes the medal's condition as "Choice About Mint State, Prooflike." It carries an estimate of $5,000 to $6,000.

The medal was produced to commemorate the royals' Sept. 28, 1901, visit to Calgary to meet with 2,000 Indians. Approximately 150 to 200 of the medals are believed to have been struck. According to Early American, as originally issued, the medals were suspended from a ribbon and clasp.

Grover Cleveland Assay Commission medal

The sale's Grover Cleveland Assay Commission medal is authenticated and encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service as Genuine, Cleaning, Uncirculated Details.

The 33.5-millimeter silver medal was designed and engraved at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia by Charles E. Barber and George T. Morgan.

The medal has an estimate of $600 to $800.

The U.S. Assay Commission was established as a review panel to examine and certify a specific calendar year's coins that were struck in precious metals. Membership was through annual appointment. Medals were produced as a memento of Assay Commission service.

William Penn Indian Peace medal

The William Penn Indian Peace medal was, according to the auction firm, the only medallic representation of Penn actually made during the Colonial period.

Dies for the undated, circa 1775 silver Penn medal were by Lewis Pingo, chief engraver for the Royal Mint in London. Penn's portrait appears on the obverse, with the reverse design depicting a Quaker shaking hands with a Native American.

The estimate is $3,500 to $4,000. The auction lot text describes the medal's condition as "Choice Semi Prooflike Brilliant About Uncirculated."

Great Seal of State of Florida die

The face of the Great Seal of the State of Florida die measures approximately 1.5 inches in diameter. The die was used for the central design of the official seal and does not include the seal's outer inscriptions.

The Great Seal features a shoreline where a Seminole woman spreads hibiscus flowers. Florida's state tree, the Sabal palm, grows in the background, palmettos in the foreground. Further in the background, a sidewheel steamer progresses in front of the sun at the horizon, with rays of sunlight extending into the sky.

The die carries an estimate of $1,800 to $2,400.