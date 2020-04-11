Dragons dance on silver, gold from Perth Mint

The Perth Mint has two new 1-ounce bullion coins, depicting two dragons chasing a pearl.

Dragons dance on new silver dollar and gold $50 bullion coins from the Perth Mint.

Both 1-ounce coins are rectangular, with a reverse depicting two stylized Chinese dragons chasing a flaming pearl, in a design by Neil Hollis. The design also includes the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

In Chinese cultural mythology, the dragon is revered as a divine creature, symbol of power, strength, wealth, and good fortune, often portrayed alongside a luminous or flaming pearl.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, 2020, and the respective denomination, weight and fineness are depicted on the obverse of each coin.

The Brilliant Uncirculated .9999 fine silver dollar measures 47.6 millimeters tall and 27.6 millimeters wide.

The Brilliant Uncirculated .9999 fine gold $100 coin has smaller dimensions, at 41.6 millimeters tall and 24.6 millimeters wide.

The Perth Mint will issue no more than 250,000 of the 2020 Dragon 1-ounce silver bullion rectangular coins and no more than 8,888 examples of the gold version.

The Dragon silver coin is presented without capsule in protective tubes of 20 coins; 10 tubes are offered in a monster box.

Each Dragon gold coin is offered in an individual protective acrylic capsule.

As of April 2, U.S. distributor American Precious Metals Exchange had not yet taken delivery, according to the APMEX website.

