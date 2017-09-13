Dillon Gage to distribute Chinese bullion coins

Dillon Gage Asia, a subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, one of the world’s largest precious metals wholesale firms, has entered into an agreement with China Great Wall Coins Investment Ltd. to distribute bullion coins in certain markets on behalf of the official sovereign mint of China.



China Great Wall is a subsidiary of the People’s Bank of China, based in Hong Kong.



Adding this new relationship to its portfolio, Dillon Gage Metals is now authorized to distribute products from nine of the world’s sovereign mints.



Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Others include the U.S. Mint, the Royal Mint, Royal Canadian Mint, Perth Mint in Australia, Austrian Mint, New Zealand Mint, Rand Refinery of South Africa and the Banco de Mexico.



“Our distribution agreement with China Great Wall represents a significant milestone for our wholesale operations,” stated Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals, in a press release. “We’re now authorized to distribute on behalf of all major, global sovereign mints, and this particular deal should be a huge boost to our Singapore-based subsidiary, Dillon Gage Asia.”



China Great Wall offers a select set of bullion coins that have garnered widespread interest within the international market. The most prominent examples include Panda coins, which have been produced annually since 1982.



Authorized distributorship rights with sovereign mints allow Dillon Gage Metals to provide more diverse product offerings to its clients. These agreements also endow Dillon Gage Metals with priority purchasing power, which in turn leads to more competitive pricing in the marketplace, the firm said.



For more information on Dillon Gage Metals, visit the firm's website.

