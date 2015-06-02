Dillon Gage offers precious metals trading around the clock

The following is a news release issued June 2 by Dillon Gage Metals:

ADDISON, TX (June 2, 2015) – Beginning June 1, 2015, Dillon Gage Metals became the first in the U.S. to extend trading hours for precious metals to 24 hours a day, five days a week, matching the Globex market hours business model. Registered clients will now have continuous access to the physical metals electronic trading platform at any given time the world financial markets are open.

No other U.S. trading firm provides this expanded level of access for buying, selling, trading or storing precious metals. By maintaining an inventory of gold, silver, platinum and palladium in over 20 countries, Dillon Gage Metals will meet a growing global demand of investment interest.

“We’re now providing clients around the world with superior liquidity by facilitating access to 24-hour markets,” said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals. “Our proprietary online FizTrade.com platform will keep real-time trading options available in order to meet the growing demand for physical precious metals both domestically and abroad.”

The updated trading hours will ultimately allow Dillon Gage Metals clients to maximize profits and minimize risk because buy and sell orders can be locked in during global market hours. Statistics from FizTrade.com show that over $1 billion in liquidity has moved across the trading platform since becoming a cloud-based service in July 2013.

Beginning June 1, 2015, each week of the 24-hour, five-day trading option for registered Dillon Gage Metals clients will begin on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. CDT and continue unabated through Fridays at 4:15 p.m. CDT.

Clients interested in registering for a Dillon Gage Metals account that will provide access to the continuous trading hours should visit FizTrade on the web at www.fiztrade.com. For further information, please visit www.dillongage.com or call (800)375-4653.

