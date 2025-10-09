Dillon Gage Metals adding silver minting operation

Investment demand for silver products offered by Dillon Gage in Dallas, Texas, has been so strong that the firm, specializing in precious metals trading, refining and storage, expanded its operations to include a mint producing .999 fine silver bars in different sizes and weights.

The Dillon Gage Mint is producing serialized silver bars in 10-ounce, 100-ounce and 1,000-gram (kilo) sizes. The investment bars are eligible for inclusion in retirement accounts in the United States and Canada.

Serialization on the bars is executed using laser tooling.

Dillon Gage also secured ISO 9001:2015 certification (an international standard that provides a framework for a quality management system).

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The Dillon Gage Mint’s opening makes the precious metals giant the only U.S.-owned company operating as both refiner and mint, offering clients a fully integrated pipeline, from raw material to finished investment product.

Services include refining, trading, minting, diamond purchasing, stone removal, and insured depository storage through International Depository Services.

Dillon Gage is also a buyer and seller of precious metals investment coins from the U.S. Mint and other sovereign mints.

Dillon Gage is one of the nine authorized purchasers certified to buy bullion coins from the U.S. Mint in silver, gold, platinum and palladium.

Dillon Gage President Terry Hanlon, who started with the firm in 1979, said the firm is considering expanding its investment products in silver in different sizes beyond their 10-ounce, 100-ounce and kilo bars, and may eventually include investment products in other precious metals based on customer demand.

He said Dillon Gage may consider pursuing fabrication for the U.S. Mint of ready-to-strike planchets for silver bullion American Eagles.

“The ISO 9001:2015 designation signals our continued pursuit of excellence,” said Hanlon. “This certification confirms what our clients have long experienced: precision, transparency and high-performance standards in everything we do.”

The Dillon Gage-branded silver bars being produced at the firm’s mint each carry a unique serial number and are made from traceable material aligned with ISO 9001:2015 compliance standards. Further optional laser engraving is available on larger bars.

“The introduction of our own investment bar lineup brings a new level of value and consistency to the market,” said Hanlon. “Clients can now source refined metal and finished product from one trusted partner, with quality and accountability built into every step.”

The Dallas refinery processes everything from high-fineness gold to low-grade sweeps and offers some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.

All settlements are managed in-house with no middleman. Clients can track their lots and settlements in real time through the proprietary FizRefinery portal.

Hanlon notes that as a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council and the Jewelers Board of Trade, an Associate of the London Bullion Market Association, International Precious Metals Institute, and the National Pawnbrokers Association and as a Fairmined Authorized Supplier, Dillon Gage operates with an unwavering commitment to ethics, environmental responsibility and global best practices.

Hanlon continued, “The Dillon Gage Mint is a significant step forward in our mission to innovate within the precious metals industry. As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, we remain dedicated to offering our clients and partners the best in precious metals services and products.”

More information about Dillon Gage Metals and its new minting initiative can be found at DillonGage.com online.

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