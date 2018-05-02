Dillon Gage introducing 2-ounce-silver piedfort
- Published: May 2, 2018, 7 AM
Dillon Gage Metals, one of the world’s largest precious metals wholesaler firms, is introducing a new product from the Perth Mint for its exclusive list of authorized dealers. “Mother & Baby – The Next Generation” is a 99.99 percent pure silver, 2-ounce Koala-themed bullion coin.
This new release is the first-ever bullion coin from Perth Mint to be struck as a piedfort — meaning it’s the same diameter as a 1-ounce coin but has double the thickness to equate to the 2-ounce total weight. This coin will appeal to both investors and collectors alike because of its price point, unique size and weight and a beautiful iconic design that’s distinctly Australian, yet possesses worldwide appeal.
This coin is the first in a series of Perth Mint releases designed to typify the bond between a mother and her babies, as demonstrated by the many distinctive species located in the seven Outback regions of Australia.
“Not only does this design depict a mother and baby ‘Next Generation,’ this unique 2-ounce size coin also signifies the next generation of investing and collecting precious metals,” said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals. “It is our position as a world leader in the precious metals trading marketplace that allows us to acquire these cutting-edge products for distribution to our dealer network.”
Created by Perth Mint lead designer Aleysha Howarth, the 2-ounce silver bullion piedfort coin builds on the legacy of products and distinct quality for which the Perth Mint is known. The coin features a distinctly Australian image — a mother Koala bear perched on a branch with her baby clinging to her back.
The obverse of the coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Howarth has designed unique coin products for the Perth Mint since 2008 and her other notable contributions include a colorized ballet series in addition to the mint’s famous Opal coin series. The coin is issued as legal tender in Australia.
This special release has a limited-mintage of only 75,000 pieces and will be available May 14 exclusively to authorized dealers direct from Dillon Gage Metals. For information and pricing, call 800-375-4653 or visit www.nextgenerationcoins.com or www.dillongage.com to purchase on the electronic trading platform, FizTrade.com.
