Fake gold bars, rare bronze cent highlight busy week

What is purported to be a 1-ounce gold PAMP bar, above left, is actually counterfeit as is the packaging in which it is housed. The genuine bar is illustrated above right. A story about these deceptive fakes was this week's top story on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Royal Canadian Mint confirms only 55 error coins entered marketplace: The error version of the Proof 2016 Roaring Grizzly .99999 fine gold $200 coin was produced with a die bearing a marking intended for only the bullion version.

4. Counterfeit Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar surfaces at show: Reports have also surfaced of several other different Proof dates also appearing, with 2013 and 2014 pieces among them. Examples are also reportedly being offered through online outlets.

3. Dutch security printer firm victim of theft of €50 notes by employees: A serious theft of €50 notes from the security printing firm Royal Johannes Enschedé of Haarlem, Netherlands, was the result of an “inside job,” says a Feb. 25 report by the Dutch website Crimesite.nl.

2. Bronze 1943-S Lincoln cent sells in private transaction March 2: One of five known bronze 1943-S Lincoln cents has been reported sold for an undisclosed sum in a private transaction less than two months after the sellers acquired the coin at public auction.

1. Counterfeiters target 1-ounce gold PAMP bars, packaging: What makes this counterfeit interesting is that not only is the rectangular bar counterfeit, but so is the blister-pack packaging in which the fake bar is secured.

