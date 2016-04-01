Fake gold in fake holders focus of week's top story

This week's top story on CoinWorld.com focused on fake gold coins being discovered in fake NGC holders, including this 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold piece with Proof surfaces but a grade insert that describes a Mint State coin.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Privately held 1974 aluminum cent may be next on U.S. Mint’s bucket list: Monday Morning Brief: Now that the lone example of aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent is securely back in the custody of the United States Mint in settlement of litigation over ownership rights, what previous U.S. Mint-struck product will the nation's coin producer target for recovery next?

4. ‘Hamilton’ cast may save Hamilton on $10 Federal Reserve note: During a visit to the White House by the hit Broadway show's cast, there was a discussion about the future of the $10 bill, in which the show's star and and creator says he was told by Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew that “you’re going to be very happy” with the new note.

3. How to build a set of ancient Roman coins of the Twelve Caesars: Many options are available to the collector, and a completed set of Twelve Caesars coinage can be very expensive or fairly moderate in price.

2. U.S. Mint takes possession of aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent after ruling: The only known example of the 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent has been returned to the U.S. Mint, settling a dispute between two men and the Mint.

1. Counterfeit modern U.S. gold issues in fake NGC holders with fake labels: Counterfeit Proof American Eagle and American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins have been reported in Ohio encapsulated in fake Numismatic Guaranty Corp. plastic holders with counterfeit grading label inserts.

