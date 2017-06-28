Investment demand by U.S. buyers during calendar year 2017 is expected to drop from 2016 levels, according to Metals Focus.

Silver investment by American buyers is expected to drop sharply in 2017 to its lowest point this decade, according to Metals Focus, which bills itself as “The Independent Precious Metals Consultancy.”

During 2017, the consultancy predicts retail investment in the U.S. may drop 20 percent from 2016, to an estimated 78 million ounces.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

An increase in the amount of silver coins and bars being sold back into the metals market has restricted the need for distributors to buy newly manufactured product, according to Metals Focus.

Lowest mintage American Eagle, and a counterfeit 1902-O Morgan dollar struck to circulate: Another column in the July 10 Coin World examines a “ghostly” Kennedy half dollar

However, the firm urged caution in extrapolating future demand “from the current weak sales trend,” pointing to 2015, “which saw weak demand over the first five months quickly replaced by a steep upturn in silver coin and bar sales in the U.S.,” according to Metals Focus. For that to happen now, Metals Focus reports its research indicates that dealers say the spot price per troy ounce of silver would have to fall to between $14 and $15 “to help attract retail investors” and drive sales upward.

For more in-depth information, visit the Metals Focus website, or contact Charles Demeester via email or by telephone at +44 0203 301 6513.