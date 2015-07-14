CONECA Doubled Die silver art bars selling fast

Two versions of the 2015 CONECA silver art bar are approaching sellout, according to an official with the Combined Organizations of Error Collectors of America.

Collector interest is strong for silver bars showing how a 2015 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent of the same class and strength of the 1955 coin might look.

The Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America have announced that two versions of the medal are nearing sold-out status.

Ken Potter, CONECA public relations official, told media on July 14 that the canceled die bar (mintage 25) and black background enameled/gold select bar (mintage 35) are nearing a sellout.

“We expect they will all be gone in the next couple days as orders continue to come in,” he said. “The regular silver bar and bronze bars will continue to be offered for sale and are not yet nearing a sell-out (but they are selling very well).”

The bars mark the 60th anniversary of the 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, one of the marquee example of U.S. error coin production.

RELATED: see Coin World's earlier story about these collectibles

The bar features a 1955 Doubled Die Obverse cent to the left and a view of what a doubled die error of the same class and strength would look like on a 2015 Lincoln cent. In the center is an image of the Chicago skyline and a rose symbolizing that the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money will be held at the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

The 2015 bar is available in four options, including a regular 1-ounce silver bar with a mintage of 125. Another 1-ounce silver bar is enameled with black background enhanced with 24-karat gold on the two Lincoln cent images and the surrounding oval rim, with a total mintage of 35.

A total of 100 will be struck in bronze, after which the die will be canceled, and then 25 1-ounce silver pieces will be struck with the canceled dies.

The bronze bar will feature a plain back and the enameled silver versions will be struck with a reverse reading ONE OUNCE .999 FINE SILVER.

A more ornate reverse with the same legend but two shocks of wheat is planned for the standard and canceled die silver versions.

All of the silver bars will be serial numbered with the lowest numbers distributed first.

Bars will be available to members and nonmembers alike, but members receive special pricing for some editions.

The bronze bar is priced at $12.50 each to all buyers. The standard silver bar is available for $65 each to all buyers.

The enameled silver bar is priced at $65 to members and $100 to nonmembers.

The canceled die silver bar is priced at $75 to members and $110 to nonmembers.

Nonmembers may join for $25 dues to receive the member price.

Postage is $2.75 for the first bar and $1 each for additional bars. International buyers should check with program coordinator, James Motley, via email for postage costs. Purchasers may pick up their bars from CONECA during the ANA show.

There will be a limit of one bar per person on the enameled, gold-select bars and the canceled die bars until Aug. 31, to give all members a chance to order.

Checks or money orders for the bars and membership dues should be made out to CONECA and mailed to CONECA Medals Offer, c/o James Motley, P.O. Box 1471, Highland, MI 48357-1471.

To see further details, or make payment via PayPal, visit a special page on the CONECA website.

