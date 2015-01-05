You bought it: Proof silver eagle, 1909-S/Horizontal S cent

The U.S. Mint is attempting to ensure a plentiful supply of Proof 2015-W American Eagles are on hand at its booth for sales at the FUN show.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

David Hollister : "2015 Silver Eagle Proof, hoping for an even better year this year"

: "2015 Silver Eagle Proof, hoping for an even better year this year" Todd Abshire : bought both editions of The Cherrypickers' Guide .

: bought both editions of . Chris Vee : "I bought a 1922-D plain, strong reverse penny and 1931-S penny. Good weekend if you ask me!"

: "I bought a 1922-D plain, strong reverse penny and 1931-S penny. Good weekend if you ask me!" Patrick A Rigg : "Nothing really. Did order my 2015 Silver Eagle proof dollar. Those things are so cool. Love me some silver."

: "Nothing really. Did order my 2015 Silver Eagle proof dollar. Those things are so cool. Love me some silver." Chris Tonnerstone : "Bought yet another set of 2013 West Point Minted Enhanced & Reverse proof Silver Eagles PCGS 70 FS. The best numismatic opportunity today."

: "Bought yet another set of 2013 West Point Minted Enhanced & Reverse proof Silver Eagles PCGS 70 FS. The best numismatic opportunity today." Adam Gilmore : "1909 S/Horizontal S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS63RB"

: "1909 S/Horizontal S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS63RB" Phil N. Molé : "No big purchases. Got a nice 1952 Franklin in a half dollar roll, though!"

: "No big purchases. Got a nice 1952 Franklin in a half dollar roll, though!" Ken Lemke: "Found a really nice toned uncirculated Mercury dime. Blue and orange."

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!

