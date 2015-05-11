You bought it: March of Dimes sets, 1843 Seated Liberty dollar

The U.S. Mint's 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set was among the recent purchases of two Coin World readers.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Timothy Benedict: "Got 6 Type 1 Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollars all Denver all at least MS 60 for face value along with some Anthonys at face value."

Paul Cribb: "1971 silver proof Ike Dollar PCGS PF 69."

Mark Overman: "Well, I'm going to count last Monday. I purchased the March of Dimes set from the Mint."

John Lane: "I bought a 1991 (2 pc) Mt Rushmore comm. Half dollar and dollar."

Martin Kretzmann: "3, PCGS Graded, John Mercanti signed, 2015 High Relief 1oz silver, AUS Wedge Tailed Eagles."

Belcy Arellano Gabriel: "American eagle burnished W mint ngc ms 70 first day issue Baltimore coin show"

Steven Genovese: "1843 Seated Liberty Silver Dollar in MS 60 and 1877 Trade Silver Dollar in MS 62. Both beautiful!"

Keith Shalberg: "March of Dimes Proof Set."

Phil N. Molé: "Got a few 5 oz 2015 kookaburra proofs coming from Australia!"

NumisAntics Coins: "Picked up my March of Dimes sets, ... a Wide Rim Susan B, 2000 Wide AM Lincoln in PCGS MS67, 1995 Cent DDO PCGS MS67"

And here's one from Twitter: