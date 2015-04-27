You bought it: 'Cheap' silver American Eagles, Ike dollars

Silver American Eagles were the target of a Coin World Facebook fan who took notice of a slumping silver price over the weekend.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook:

Larry Thomas: "Silver prices dumped Friday, so Silver Eagles were cheap over the weekend. I also got a 1903 Canadian Large Cent in NGC MS 62."

Joshua Holman: "Ike presidential dollars - both are P&D."

Stephen Mogil: "My brother gave me clad baseball common."

Jack Kennedy: "Off strike Lincoln cent."

Tim Stroud: "A batch of high quality uncleaned Roman Imperial bronze coins."

Phil N. Molé: "1930 Hungary 5 Pengo, PCGS MS67. Tied for best in the world! One of only three graded that high combined at PCGS and NGC, and none graded better."