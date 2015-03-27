Bowers on Kennedy half dollar, U.S. Treasury gold valued at $11B

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Market Analysis: Recent price declines make popular classic commemorative series affordable: As collected, the complete type set of classic era silver commemoratives has 144 coins, representing 50 different designs.

4. Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017: The collection is being dispersed through seven auctions scheduled through 2017.

3. The Investment Column: Grading the grading services and the phenomenon of stickering slabs: Like many parts of our hobby, slab stickers were the result of a need: how does a collector identify a coin that’s solid for the grade?

2. Book value of United States Treasury-owned gold tops $11 billion: The total includes working stock and deep-storage inventories.

1. Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.: After President John F.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, March 20, and 9:17 a.m. ET Friday, March 27.