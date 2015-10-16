Check out the top five stories of the week on CoinWorld.com

Coin World blogger Louis Golino wants the U.S. Mint in 2016 to strike the 1916 centennial coins, including the "Mercury" dime, in silver as well as gold.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Proposed U.S. Mint designs: 2018 Native American dollar coin: We posted all of the 2018 Native American dollar coin designs reviewed last week by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

4. Approved Mark Twain commemorative coin design unveiling Nov. 27: The Mint's announcement will be the day before a public unveiling of the designs at the sites of the four recipients that will equally divide net surcharges from the sales of the coins.

3. CCAC recommends 2017, 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses: The panel reviewed 13 proposed designs for the 2017 reverse and 15 for the 2018 reverse.

2. Selling silver to eventually melt not always wisest option: During the surge in the spot price of silver leading up to the high of $50 an ounce in February 1980, it was a common sight to find people giving up family heirlooms made of the precious metal to profit from the increased metal price.

1. Louis Golino to U.S. Mint: Strike 1916 centennial coins in silver, too: Collectors are excited about the program, but many have expressed strong interest in seeing the coins in silver instead of, or in addition to, the planned gold.

