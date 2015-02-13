Philadelphia-struck bullion surfaces, History show 'misses mark'

Some production of 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins was executed at the Philadelphia Mint, the first time the facility has done so.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Former U.S. Mint Director Ed Moy now sits on the board of a Bitcoin integration company: Moy has written and spoken positively of virtual currency over the last year.

4. Kennedy half dollar sales begin Feb. 12 for 200-coin mixed bags and two-roll sets from U.S. Mint: Circulation-quality coins will be struck at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

3. Several 2015 U.S. Marshals Service commemorative coins already 'out of stock’: All of the products that were not out of stock were on back order.

2. 'Sons of Liberty' TV mini-series misses the mark when it comes to Colonial coins: It’s tough to expect dramatized television to represent history accurately, even when the true stories are dramatic enough.

1. Philadelphia Mint strikes silver American Eagle bullion coins for first time since series' 1986 debut: Collectors will have no way of knowing which coins were struck at the Philadelphia Mint and which at the West Point Mint.

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Feb. 6, and 9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13.