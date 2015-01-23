$75 HR coin on the way, U.S. Mint glitch leads to early sales

Two obverse designs were recommended Jan. 22 by the Commission of Fine Arts for the 2015 High Relief $75 gold coin and companion silver medal.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. ANACS reports first example of Missing Edge Devices error for Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar: It is the first such error reported on a Native American dollar issued in the 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set.

4. All 2015 Kennedy half dollars to bear 1964 obverse design sculpt employed on 2014 50th Anniversary coins: The half dollar's Heraldic Eagle reverse will be executed in the flatter relief that appeared on Kennedy half dollars in 2014.

3. 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins being struck only at West Point Mint currently: Contrary to rumor, the U.S. Mint is not striking any 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins at the Philadelphia Mint.

2. Error allows U.S. Mint customers to order and receive Proof 2015-S U.S. Marshals Service half dollars early: 146 coins were sold and delivered up to a month before program's scheduled Jan. 29 release.

1. 2015 High Relief 24-karat gold coin from U.S. Mint to carry $75 denomination: It will be the first coin to ever carry that denomination in the history of U.S. coinage.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Jan. 16, and 9:33 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23.