Counterfeit bullion designs improving, American Buffalo sales down

The 2009-dated American Eagle bullion coin at the top is counterfeit. A genuine example appears below.

Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent in upcoming government auction: The variety, struck at the San Francisco Mint, carries the S Mint mark and the inititals of designer Victor David Brenner.

4. Making money with Jefferson nickels: Senior Editor Jeff Starck focuses on the profitability of certain Jefferson nickels in his latest Starck Contrasts blog.

3. Q. David Bowers: ‘Gold’ a longtime synonym for ‘value’: Gold coins have been high on the list of collecting interests since our hobby (or industry) became widely popular.

2. American Buffalo bullion coin sales lagging behind previous years: The total number of coins sold through May 26 reached 7,000 coins, 3,000 coins fewer than were sold in all of April.

1. Counterfeit American Eagle gold bullion coins improving in design quality: An Ohio coin dealer reports receiving eight counterfeit American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins of different dates.

