Aluminum cent ruling announced, bullion 'mule' error discovered

An aluminum 1974-D Lincoln experimental cent is at the center of a legal battle between two men and the government.

5. Unattributed auction buy yields new 1798 Draped Bust dollar die marriage: The coin has been consigned to the May 31 to June 3 auction by Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles.

4. Internet surfing yields discovery of finest known Sheldon 96 1796 Draped Bust cent: The coin tops the second-finest known piece by more than 50 grade points.

3. Federal government calls in America's gold: In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 6102, which prohibited “the hoarding of gold coin, gold bullion, and gold certificates.”

2. 'Mule' error discovered in Mexico's Libertad bullion series: Nearly 16 years after it was first issued, a 1999 Mexican Libertad silver bullion coin has been authenticated as bearing the wrong design.

1. California federal judge rules against government in 1974-D aluminum cent case: The court held that it is plausible that the coin could have left the Denver Mint legally.

