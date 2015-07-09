U.S. standard silver alloy may change: Week's Most Read

The composition of regular 90 percent silver coins and 90 percent commemorative silver dollars could change under legislation currently working its way through Congress.

5. Canada completes melting of gold coin hoard: The Bank of Canada sent 215,000 coins to the melting pots at the Royal Canadian Mint.

4. ?Underestimating demand for sets frustrating to Mint’s customers: When it happens twice in less than a week, the frustration doubles, not only for the collecting community but for Mint officials as well.

3. U.S. Mint reports 2015 Truman Coin and Chronicles Set sold out within 15 minutes: The set contains a Reverse Proof 2015-P Harry S. Truman Presidential dollar.

2. U.S. Mint temporarily suspends sales July 7 of American Eagle silver bullion coins: Up to the sales suspension, the U.S. Mint recorded total sales of 24,395,000 coins.

1. U.S. standard .900 silver alloy in coins may change under legislation: A provision is reportedly aimed at saving the U.S. Mint money by conforming to the current world standard of .910 fine silver for coin silver.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Thursday, July 2, and 4:56 p.m. ET Thursday, July 9.