Feds returning Liberty Dollars; ANA bidding war: Week's Most Read

Millions of dollars in Liberty Dollar medallions seized by federal authorities in 2007 are to be returned to their owners.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1851-O Coronet $20 double eagle from Newman Collection resurfaces, sells for $17,625: Market Analysis: Coin World profiled three coins that sold at Heritage’s Eric P. Newman auctions in 2013 and 2014 and that have since returned to market.

4. Principal Deputy Mint Director Rhett Jeppson reveals bureau's upcoming plans: A 2015 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coin, and a Presidential medal for President Obama are among the U.S. Mint's possible plans.

3. Repeat performance: Collectors angry over Eisenhower sellout: The rapid sellout of the lastest Coin and Chronicles set was a repeat of the experiences with the Harry S. Truman product, which also sold out in about 15 minutes when it went on sale June 30.

2. Watch a $150,000 starting bid turn into a $400,000 final price: An 1807/6 Draped Bust cent that had a starting bid of $150,000 at the Stack's Bowers Rarities Night auction on Thursday, Aug. 13, more than doubles during an extended bidding war.

1. Federal government to return millions of dollars in Liberty Dollars seized by authorities in 2007: The return of that property, however, is being delayed until all petitions filed seeking return of the property have been completely processed and any appeals finalized.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Aug. 14, and 9:28 a.m. ET Friday, Aug. 21.