FDR Coin and Chronicles Set release date approaches

A Proof 2014 Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential $1 coin is included in the 2014 Coin and Chronicles Set to be released on Dec. 22.

Fans of Franklin D. Roosevelt, your U.S. Mint set is almost here.

The 2014 Coin and Chronicles Set of items featuring FDR is set to be made available on Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. ET, according to the Mint.

Only 20,000 sets will be made available. Among the items they'll contain are a Proof 2014 Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential $1 coin, a Proof 2014 Roosevelt dime, and a .999 fine silver Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential medal.

There will also be four FDR-themed stamps and an FDR-themed booklet.

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:12 a.m. ET Wednesday:

History Channel's Pawn Stars is sending its casting team to the January FUN Convention in Orlando to try to find folks with historical items to feature on the show.

X-ray performed on Boston time capsule that may contain 17th century Pine Tree shilling

The Royal Canadian Mint has sold all of its 1 million Bald Eagle .9999 fine silver bullion coins, according to a Dec. 16 release.

The coin is part of the RCM's Canadian Birds of Prey bullion series.

Considering the U.S. Mint's record-breaking silver sales in 2014, it would seem the Canadian sellout would be a sign of a similarly historic trend. However, the RCM reported in a Nov. 26 report that, through the first three quarters of 2014, sales of its Silver Maple Leafs were down 1 percent from the same period in 2013 (20.7 million vs. 20.9 million).

