Who exactly is this Tommy Thompson guy that was just arrested?

1. Talking Tommy

We had extensive coverage Wednesday of the arrest of Tommy Thompson, the treasure hunter turned fugitive who famously discovered the gold-stocked SS Central America shipwreck in 1987.

And while Coin World has for years been publishing updates on Thompson's legal battles and the continued recovery of gold from the Central America site, a personal profile of Thompson is best left to Columbus Monthly, a magazine from Thompson's own hometown.

Check out their in-depth November 2014 feature about Thompson's journey from a college student to a wanted man.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 7:05 a.m. ET Thursday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

"Details of the plans to reissue the famed Winged Liberty Head dime, the Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar were disclosed at the Jan. 28 meeting of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee."

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

