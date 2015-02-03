Treasure-hunter Tommy Thompson does not want to go back to Ohio
- Published: Feb 3, 2015, 5 AM
1. Thompson update
Tommy Thompson doesn't want to go back to Ohio.
The treasure-hunter turned fugitive who was arrested last week in Florida had his second court hearing on Thursday, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
"He told federal Magistrate Judge Dave Lee Brannon that he has encephalitis and an overactive immune system that could get worse if he is sent back to Ohio to face a criminal contempt charge," The Dispatch reports.
Even so, Bannon plans on sending Thompson back to his home state. Another hearing in Florida is set for Wednesday.
Read more CoinWorld.com coverage of the Thompson arrest:
- Tommy Thompson, man who discovered SS Central America shipwreck, arrested in Florida
- Extradition likely for fugitive treasure hunter Tommy Thompson and his assistant
- Who exactly is this Tommy Thompson guy that was just arrested?
- Watch how Tommy Thompson's hometown is covering his arrest [VIDEO]
- U.S. Marshals Service: making arrests and selling commemorative coins, all in a week
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:37 a.m. ET Tuesday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
Coin World Senior World Coins Editor Jeff Starck was busy on Twitter while covering the 2015 World Money Fair in Berlin last week.
Check out all of his tweets from the event, and those of a few others.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Only known Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar sans edge devices crossing auction block
5. Being social
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