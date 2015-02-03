Treasure-hunter Tommy Thompson does not want to go back to Ohio
- Published: Feb 3, 2015, 5 AM
1. Thompson update
Tommy Thompson doesn't want to go back to Ohio.
The treasure-hunter turned fugitive who was arrested last week in Florida had his second court hearing on Thursday, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
"He told federal Magistrate Judge Dave Lee Brannon that he has encephalitis and an overactive immune system that could get worse if he is sent back to Ohio to face a criminal contempt charge," The Dispatch reports.
Even so, Bannon plans on sending Thompson back to his home state. Another hearing in Florida is set for Wednesday.
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:37 a.m. ET Tuesday:
