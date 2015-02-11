Turmoil in Greece leads to increased Royal Mint gold buying

1. Gold in Greece

The Greek people are buying more and more gold from the Royal Mint as the country's politics and economy remain tumultuous, according to Bloomberg Business.

"Greek investors are turning to gold with the nation heading toward a standoff with creditors over its international bailout program, fueling speculation that it may break its membership with the euro," the Bloomberg report reads. "The Royal Mint declined to provide exact sales figures for the gold coins, known as Sovereigns."

According to Bloomberg's reporting, the Bank of Greece sold 5,849 gold sovereign coins during the month of January. The bank sold 7,857 coins over the entire last quarter of 2014.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 8:50 a.m. ET Wednesday:

