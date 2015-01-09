Bullion dealer uses Bitcoin to pays employees: Morning Report

1. Bitcoin meets bullion

Remember Amagi Metals, the Denver-based bullion dealer who announced last summer that beginning in 2017 it was only going to accept only Bitcoin payments for its products?

Well they're making virtual currency waves again.

The company announced in a Jan. 1 blog post that a portion of each Amagi employee's paycheck will now be doled out in bitcoins.

“I’m really excited about taking Amagi to the next level in Bitcoin adoption,” CEO Stephen Macaskill said. “When we first started accepting Bitcoin more than two years ago, I saw it as a large experiment in monetary innovation. Now I see Bitcoin as the future, so I’m going to put my money where my mouth is, and I’m thrilled to have a team that thinks the same way."

The company hopes to be completely "divorced" from the U.S. dollar by the end of 2016.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 7:19 a.m. ET Friday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

Steve Roach spotted a celebrity at Wednesday night's Platinum Night auction at the FUN show.

See who it was.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Boston time capsule opened, Pine Tree shilling and other coins found inside

5. How are those Zimbabwe bond coins working out?

"Nobody wanted the Zimbabwe dollar, so the southern African country dumped it for the U.S. dollar in 2009 to stave off economic collapse and sky-rocketing hyperinflation.

"Now nobody wants the 'bond coins' it put in circulation last month to replace the lollipops, chewing gum and pens that have been used in lieu of change for transactions in shops."

Full Reuters report here.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Boston time capsule opened, Pine Tree shilling and other coins found inside

Q. David Bowers: A few things for collectors to think about when making 2015 New Year's resolutions

American Eagle gold bullion sales in 2014 were the lowest in 7 years

Specimen 70 Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollars sell for $750 each

U.S. Mint making Proof 2015-W silver American Eagles available for more customers during FUN Show



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!