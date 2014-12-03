Workers digging toilet pit in India strike gold: Morning Report

1. Water closet coins

A small group of Indian laborers came across 93 gold coins that are believed to be more than 200 years old, according to a report by Indian newspaperThe Hindu, and maybe more notable than the material and age of the coins is exactly where they were found.

"Digging was under way to lay the foundation for a toilet," The Hindu's report reads.

The find was made in Chamarajanagar, a city in southern India. (See map above.)

The Times of India also has the story.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 6:54 a.m. ET Wednesday:

