Fake bullion, 'funkadelic' Kennedy: Week's Most Read

The top story of the week concerned Chinese counterfeit silver bullion, like this silver-plated brass fake fabricated in a facility in China to look like a 1-ounce silver bar from SilverTowne.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Ceremonial 'hell money' notes widely used in Asian cultures confiscated: The notes were printed on what is called “joss paper” that is specifically meant to be burnt, most often as an a offering to the deceased in what is a common ritual in Asian cultures.

4. When a Mint makes a major mistake: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 29: Jeff Starck explains the situation surrounding the discovery of an error version of a Proof gold coin from Canada.

3. Patience pays off with Jefferson 5-cent pieces: Found in Rolls: A long and tiresome trip to the grocery store paid off for columnist Bill O'Rourke in the form of some interesting coin finds.

2. Kennedy half dollar with 'funkadelic' toning brings $22,325: Market Analysis: In this case the colorful phrasing refers to a beautifully toned 1964-D Kennedy half dollar graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

1. Chinese counterfeiters target silver bullion products of multiple manufacturers: The counterfeiting is causing financial headaches both for the makers of the genuine pieces and for the fakes’ secondary market buyers who are unaware of the bogus pieces.

