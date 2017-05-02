The Central States Numismatic Society has launched 13-year annual series of limited-edition silver convention medals restricted to a mintage of 100 each.

The Central States Numismatic Society debuted its first medal in a planned series at the CSNS 78th Spring Convention April 26 to 29 in Schaumberg, Ill.

The silver medal series is planned to extend 13 years and to consecutively depict the state seals of the 13 states from whom CSNS draws its members. Each annual convention issue is to be limited to a production of 100 pieces.

The order each of the 13 CSNS member states joined the Union wil determine the order of issue of the 39-millimeter .999 fine silver medals. The 2017 medal depicts the seal of the state of Kentucky. The medals are being struck in Winchester, Ind., by SilverTowne Mint.

The series will run through calendar year 2029, inclusive. In the order of their release, remaining states to be recognized are Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The 2017 medal’s obverse depicts the Kentucky state seal within a central circle, around which is a ring inscribed COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY. Information inscribed around the border names the convention for which the medal was issued, along with the convention dates and location.

The medal’s reverse is almost blank to accommodate any information that may be eventually inscribed there. The only minted inscription is along the bottom border, ONE TROY OUNCE .999 FINE SILVER.

Each exhibitor at the convention received an example of the 2017 medal, according to CSNS Education Director Ray Lockwood, as did each CSNS board member. The remainder of the medals were offered for sale for $35 each at the CSNS booth on the convention’s bourse.