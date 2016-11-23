Russia has been on a gold-buying spree since 2014
- Published: Nov 23, 2016, 6 AM
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation continues to buy gold bullion at a record pace to bolster its precious metals reserves.
Gold stock analyst Jason Hamlin is reporting that the central bank added 40.4 tons, 1.3 million ounces, to its gold reserves during the month of October.
“This is a new monthly record and more than 2.5 times as much as was added in September,” Hamlin reports. “Russia now claims an official 50.9 million ounces — 1583.167 tons — in total gold reserves.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Since 2014, Russia’s Central Bank has been accumulating gold primarily to help offset billions of dollars in losses from foreign currency buying. The gold reserves have grown nearly 50 percent over the past two years.
Hamlin reports that China is also amassing gold at record levels.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles