CCAC reviewing precious metals programs at January meeting

Review and discussion of themes for the U.S. Mint's 2017 Twentieth Anniversary American Eagle Platinum Bullion Coin Program and the 2018–2020 American Eagle Platinum Bullion Coin Program top the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's agenda for its two-day public meeting Jan. 27 and 28 in Washington, D.C.

The sessions are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time Jan. 27 and 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Jan. 28 in Conference Rooms B & C of U.S. Mint headquarters, 801 Ninth St. NW.

Other topics on the agenda are the review and consideration of candidate designs for:

??2015 High Relief 24-karat gold coin and silver medal.

??Jack Nicklaus congressional gold medal.

??65th Infantry “Borinqueneers” congressional gold medal.

??2016 24-karat gold coin anniversary products (Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar).

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at 202-354-7502 for the latest update on meeting time and room location.

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

??Advises the secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, congressional gold medals, and national and other medals.

??Advises the secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made.

??Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

