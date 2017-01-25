As part of the RCM’s celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation, it has added a Canada 150 privy mark to a version of its Maple Leaf silver $5 bullion coin.

The Royal Canadian Mint has stepped up efforts in recent years to expand its Maple Leaf bullion coin program by offering a widening range of products, including pieces with special privy marks. As part of the RCM’s celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation, it has added a Canada 150 privy mark to a version of its Maple Leaf silver $5 bullion coin.

The coin is being marketed through First Commemorative Mint, Farmingdale, N.Y. According to the firm, “The mintage is limited to 150,000 one troy ounce 99.99% pure silver coins.”

The coin is not strictly a bullion issue since it has a limited mintage and features a Reverse Proof finish (a brilliant relief against a frosted background).

“In honor of this historic occasion, we are introducing a new Silver Maple Leaf coin featuring the Official Canada 150 logo,” according to the firm. “This special coin also features the dates ‘1867–2017’ to further commemorate the anniversary of Confederation in Canada.”

The reverse features the bullion coin’s iconic Maple Leaf design. Beneath it to the left, the privy mark celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation in Canada with the official Canada 150 logo.

“Ariana Cuvin of Toronto (Ontario) transformed a maple leaf into an eye-catching mosaic representing Confederation,” the firm stated in describing the privy mark's design. “The four diamond shapes connected to the stem symbolize the original provinces that formed Confederation in 1867, while the remaining nine shapes represent the provinces and territories that followed. Combined, they form the iconic symbol that represents unity, freedom and peace for people around the world—an ideal that is now 150 years proud! To the right of the leaf’s stem, the dates ‘1867–2017’ further commemorate the special anniversary.”

The coins can be purchased individually, in quantities of 25 in mint-sealed tubes, and in quantities of 500 coins in mint-sealed monster boxes. Each 25-coin tube has a specially designed Canada 150 seal and each 500-coin monster box includes a special Canada 150 label.

To order, go to the firm’s Amazon page.