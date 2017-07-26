Canada continues silver $2 wolf bullion coin series

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a new silver bullion coin celebrating the wolf. The 2017 Howling Wolf $2 coin is the third issue in a series of three-quarter ounce silver bullion coin celebrating wolves.

The 2017 Howling Wolf $2 coin contains three-fourths of an ounce of silver and is the third issue in a series of this size silver bullion coin celebrating wolves. The series began in 2015.

The reverse of the 2017 coin portrays an over-sized moon rising behind the wolf as he lets out his eerie howl into the night sky.

The obverse carries Susanna Blunt’s design of Queen Elizabeth II, along with the $2 face value.

Known officially as Canis lupus, the grey wolf is the largest canine species on the North American continent. Though its range once spread throughout much of the northern United States and Canada, today 30 percent of the grey wolf population in the world is found in Canada, with more in the United States. However, grey wolves have made a remarkable comeback from near-extinction and now are celebrated in .9999 fine silver.

The coin features the standard security enhancements found on recent Canadian bullion coins, including radial lines on both the obverse and reverse, a micro-engraved maple leaf with the numeral “17” in the middle on the reverse, and a reeded edge.

The coin is offered three ways: individually in protective plastic, in 30-coin rolls, and in 600-coin “monster boxes” containing 20 rolls of 30 coins each.

There is no mintage limit for the coin.

Major bullion distributors offer the coin at various premiums depending on quantity purchased and payment method.