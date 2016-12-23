The thousands of 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes made available Dec. 15 went quickly.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Get ready to rev up for the first U.S. Mint products for 2017: The U.S. Mint has begun announcing release dates for 2017 numismatic products, and some heavy hitting sets are on the way.

4. What to expect from the rare coin market in 2017: As the stock market climbs and precious metal prices stay at relatively stable levels, one wonders where the rare coin market is headed in 2017.

3. It’s not even broken: 1942 experimental cent struck on glass planchet: The only known unbroken 1942 experimental glass cent made by the Blue Ridge Glass Company in Kingsport, Tenn., is offered on Platinum Night Jan. 5 at FUN.

2. The gold ‘Mercury’ dimes released Dec. 15 sold out quickly: The thousands of 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes that were made available were completely bought up within 90 minutes or so of going on sale.

1. What’s the difference between Burnished and Uncirculated for American Eagle silver dollars?: Changes in 2006 to Mint terminology, along with an added finish and the hobby’s use an unofficial term create confusion about bullion and collector versions of silver American Eagles.

