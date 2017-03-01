U.S. Mint bullion sales took a nosedive in February

American Eagle silver bullion coins sales by the U.S. Mint in February dropped more than 75 percent from January’s totals.

After what appeared to be strong kick-off in January to bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint, February sales slid significantly for all options.

February’s sales to authorized purchasers of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins totaled 1,215,000 pieces, a 76.3 percent drop from the 5,127,500 coins recorded sold in January.

January is traditionally a strong sales month as it is the first opportunity to obtain examples of new coins for the incoming year.

In comparison to 2017 sales, January 2016 sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins reached 5,954,500 coins, dipping to 4,782,000 in February 2016. January 2015 totals tallied 5.53 million, dropping to 3.022 million coins in February 2015.

Other bullion coins

The U.S. Mint also recorded sales drops in February 2017 from January on American Eagle and American Buffalo gold bullion coins.

February sales of gold American Eagles totaled 27,500 ounces, down from 117,500 ounces in January.

Individual options totaled 21,000 of the American Eagle 1-ounce gold coins in February, down from 86,500 coins in January; 5,000 of the half-ounce coins, down from 19,000 in January; 4,000 of the quarter-ounce coins, down from 36,000 in January; and 30,000 of the tenth-ounce coins, down from 125,000 coins in January.

In February 2016, sales totaled 67,500 of the American Eagle 1-ounce gold coins, down from 89,000 coins in January 2016; 6,000 of the half-ounce gold coins, down from 23,000 coins in January; 12,000 of the quarter-ounce coins, down from 36,000 pieces in January; and 100,000 of the tenth-ounce coins, down from 145,000 coins in January 2016.

In February 2015, sales totaled 12,500 of the American Eagle 1-ounce gold coins, down from 51,500 in January 2015; 2,000 of the half-ounce gold coins, down from 18,000 sold in January 2015; no quarter-ounce gold coins were sold in February 2015, compared with 36,000 the previous month; and 50,000 of the tenth-ounce gold coins were sold in February 2015, down from 115,000 in January 2015.

American Buffalo gold coin sales totaled 15,000 1-ounce coins in February 2017, down from 32,000 of the same coins in January 2017.

The corresponding sales for January and February 2016 reached 34,000 coins and 19,000 coins, respectively, while January and February 2015 sales respectively amounted to 34,500 coins and 12,000 coins.

January 2017 sales of American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins reached 20,000 coins, but no additional coins were made available for sale to authorized purchasers in February.

During 2017, the U.S. Mint has only released the 5-ounce silver bullion version of the 2017 Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter dollar, with 19,500 coins sold cumulatively.