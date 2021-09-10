Bullion product sales exceed last year’s figures

2021 sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins are ahead of the 2020 pace.

At the end of the first eight months of calendar year 2021, U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins already exceeded its sales for all of 2020 by more than 800,000 coins.

Through Aug. 31, sales of the bullion versions of the two designs of American Eagle silver coins to the Mint’s authorized purchasers totaled 22,690,500 coins.

This number reflects combined sales of Reverse of 1986 coins and Reverse of 2021 coins.

The Mint’s authorized purchasers placed orders Sept. 7 for another 750,000 Reverse of 2021 coins, under allocation.

In the first eight months of 2020, the Mint recorded sales of 22,190,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins.

Those sales are the entire calendar year’s sales, as no more were sold by the Mint from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Gold American Eagles

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in 2021 through Aug. 31 total 857,000 ounces. Authorized purchasers ordered another 10,000 ounces on Sept. 7.

Sales in 2020 reached 824,000 ounces for the entire year.

Gold American Buffalo

American Buffalo gold coin sales to U.S. Mint authorized purchasers in 2021 total 234,500 coins through Aug. 31, compared to 184,000 coins in 2020 for the same eight-month period.

Platinum American Eagles

American Eagle platinum bullion coin sales total 75,000 coins in 2021, the same number as the Mint sold in 2020.

Palladium American Eagles

The U.S. Mint in 2021 is offering only Proof versions of the American Eagle palladium coins, available for purchase by anyone.

