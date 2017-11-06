Bullion coins from around the globe subject of book

A new book on bullion coins, The World of Leading Bullion Coins, is a collaborative effort with the Perth Mint, the Austrian Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, the Rand Refinery and the Royal Mint.

Metals Focus, a research and analysis firm that publishes precious metals market reports, launched the online publication in mid-October. While the book is available in a printed form, distribution is limited and it is not generally available to the public in that format.

The World of Leading Bullion Coins details a historical account of each mint, including product photography of the full suite of their coins available to investors. Together, these represent the vast majority of those coins traded in the international market.

This book also touches on why gold continues to resonate with investors and some of the other ways in which coin investors can gain exposure to precious metals.

In addition to gold, the book charts the development of silver bullion coins and the more recent additions of platinum and palladium coins.

Modern day gold bullion coins have consumed some 5,000 metric tonnes (160 million ounces) of gold, while silver bullion coins have accounted for around 33,000 metric tonnes (over 1 billion ounces) of silver demand.

The modern era of the bullion coin as an investment began in 1967 with the launch of the .9167 fine gold Krugerrand. The world of bullion grew in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s as several countries began issuing their own coins, all of which are reviewed in the new book.

During the late 1970s and 1980s, the sector quickly grew to include the Canadian Maple Leaf (1979), the Chinese Panda (1982), the American Eagle (1986), the Australian Kangaroo and the United Kingdom’s Britannia (1987) and the Austrian Vienna Philharmonic (1989). In addition, the British sovereign was relaunched in 1957, in response to the popularity of the 1- and 2-rand gold coins struck in South Africa (which were first issued in 1952).

Government-minted bullion coins’ continuing relevance to investors and collectors is testament to their advantages as a portable store of value. These include direct exposure to the underlying precious metal value, the integrity of the state owned mints which produce them, the legal tender status of many bullion coins and ease with which they can be purchased and readily sold as the need arises.

Philip Newman, Director of Metals Focus commented “These characteristics help explain the surge in investor demand for bullion coins during and since the last financial crisis, as investors shifted their focus towards precious metals in physical form.”

For a hard copy of the book, contact one of the sponsoring Mints or email Metals Focus.

A PDF and flipbook of the new resource may be view at a special website for the book.