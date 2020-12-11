American Eagle silver bullion coin sales have more than doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 demand.

Sales in 2020 by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle silver bullion coins through Dec. 9 are already more than double the number of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollars sold in 2019. Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins are more than five times 2019 totals.

The sales to authorized purchasers already total 30,089,500 silver American Eagles, compared to 14,863,500 for 2019.

November 2020 was the strongest sales month, with 4,805,000 of the silver coins recorded sold.

Strong silver billion coin sales are anticipated to continue into 2021, with two 2021 American Eagle coins, bearing different reverse designs, to be produced.

Demand has also been intense for American Eagle gold bullion coins, with 2020 gold bullion coin sales to date reaching 817,000 ounces, compared to 152,000 ounces in 2019.

American Buffalo $50 gold coin sales for 2020 currently total 237,000 1-ounce coins, compared to 61,500 coins for all of 2019.

Meanwhile, American Eagle platinum $100 coin sales reached 56,500 coins in 2020, compared to 40,000 coins in 2019.

No American Eagle palladium $25 bullion coin was offered in 2020. The U.S. Mint sold 8,841 Uncirculated American Eagles palladium coins in 2020 as a numismatic product, from the 10,000 available, priced at $3,000 each.

