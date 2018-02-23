Britannia now available in small platinum coin

The Royal Mint has issued its first ever Britannia tenth-ounce platinum bullion coin.

A small version of the Britannia platinum bullion coin is making big news.

The Royal Mint has announced plans to issue a tenth-ounce platinum Britannia, in partnership with global distributor Manfra, Tordella and Brookes, New York City.

This is the first time the classic Britannia design will be struck on a tenth-ounce platinum bullion coin, which will be available exclusively through MTB.

The £10 coin features Philip Nathan’s classic reverse design, paired with the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Jody Clark on the obverse.

Chris Howard, director of bullion for the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint is very pleased to be working with Manfra, Tordella & Brookes for the global distribution of our classic tenth ounce platinum coin.”

Scott Spitzer, the chief executive officer of Manfra, Tordella & Brookes said: “We are delighted by the opportunity to work closely with the Royal Mint, a longstanding industry leader, on this new and innovative product.”

Roy Friedman, the president of Manfra Tordella & Brookes said: “On behalf of the MKS PAMP Group, Manfra, Tordella & Brookes is very pleased to be the global distributor for the Royal Mint’s first ever release of a one-tenth platinum Britannia. The coin will offer collectors and investors the opportunity to participate in the platinum market by purchasing this new addition to the Royal Mint’s Britannia series of legal tender bullion coins.”

The coins are struck in .9995 fine platinum and are minted to bullion standard, carrying the United Kingdom government’s assurance of weight and purity.

A further addition is the textured guilloche finish that appears on the obverse of the coin, surrounding the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The £10 coin measures 16.45 millimeters in diameter.

The Britannia tenth-ounce platinum coin is available exclusively through Manfra, Tordella and Brookes Inc. at www.mtbcoins.com.

