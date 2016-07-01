The Brexit gold spike was week's most read post

The spike in the price of gold following the Brexit vote was the subject of this week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Fit for a King, amendment threatened our coins and notes: Bill Gibbs weighs in on the proposed amendment that would have blocked the redesign of the $20 Federal Reserve note. (More on the amendment below.)

4. Finland ringed-bimetallic €2 coin honors philosopher Georg Henrik von Wright: The late professor at the University of Cambridge was born June 14, 1916, and died June 16, 2003.

3. Go ahead and ask your teller for Eisenhower dollars: Found in Rolls: Whenever Bill O'Rourke goes to the bank or credit union to obtain rolls of coins like cents, 5-cent coins or dimes, he also asks for any unusual coins that might be available.

2. House Rules Committee stops King amendment to end currency redesign: The proposed amendment would have blocked the redesign of the $20 Federal Reserve note to feature abolitionist Harriet Tubman, affected designs for future U.S. coins, including America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and more if enacted.

1. Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing after the Brexit vote: Bloomberg reported that the gold surge was the most drastic since the height of the 2008 global financial crisis. How high did the price go?

