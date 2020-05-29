Breaking News: Mint unveils new American Eagle reverse designs
- Published: Oct 1, 2020, 1 PM
Shown is the new design for the reverse of the American Eagle silver dollar starting in 2021.
The American Eagle gold coins will depict the design at the left, featuring a head of an eagle, with the silver dollar using the design at the right.
Previous
Next
The United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled the new reverse designs for the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins.
The American Eagle dollar will depict an eagle in flight design; the gold coins will depict a head of an eagle portrait.
The designs will be introduced in mid-2021, suggesting that coins with the old designs might also be struck for the first portion of the year.
Coin World is working on more in-depth news coverage at this time.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio