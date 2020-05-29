Precious Metals
Breaking News: Mint unveils new American Eagle reverse designs
- Published: Oct 1, 2020, 1 PM
Shown is the new design for the reverse of the American Eagle silver dollar starting in 2021.
The American Eagle gold coins will depict the design at the left, featuring a head of an eagle, with the silver dollar using the design at the right.
The United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled the new reverse designs for the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins.
The American Eagle dollar will depict an eagle in flight design; the gold coins will depict a head of an eagle portrait.
The designs will be introduced in mid-2021, suggesting that coins with the old designs will also be struck for the first portion of the year.
Coin World is working on more in-depth news coverage at this time.
