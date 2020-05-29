Precious Metals

Breaking News: Mint unveils new American Eagle reverse designs

The United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled the new reverse designs for the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins.

The American Eagle dollar will depict an eagle in flight design; the gold coins will depict a head of an eagle portrait.

The designs will be introduced in mid-2021, suggesting that coins with the old designs will also be struck for the first portion of the year.

Coin World is working on more in-depth news coverage at this time.

