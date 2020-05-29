Breaking News: Mint unveils new American Eagle reverse designs

The American Eagle gold coins will depict the design at the left, featuring a head of an eagle, with the silver dollar using the design at the right.

Shown is the new design for the reverse of the American Eagle silver dollar starting in 2021.

The United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled the new reverse designs for the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins.

The American Eagle dollar will depict an eagle in flight design; the gold coins will depict a head of an eagle portrait.

The designs will be introduced in mid-2021, suggesting that coins with the old designs will also be struck for the first portion of the year.

Coin World is working on more in-depth news coverage at this time.