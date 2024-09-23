Bill seeks prohibition on importation of platinum

The enabling acts authorizing the American Eagles in platinum and palladium, shown, require the metal to be secured from domestic sources.

Rep. Matthew Rosendale, R-Montana, introduced H.R. 9612 Sept. 17 seeking to prohibit the United States from importing platinum and palladium from the Russian Federation.

Introduction of the bill was in response to the only domestic mining operation for the two metals in the U.S., Sibanye-Stillwater in Montana, planning to lay off 700 miners because “responsible and sustainable mining and metals processing [in Montana] is much, much more expensive than that of our competitors in Russia and other areas.”

Sibanye-Stillwater is the world’s third largest producer of palladium and platinum. Sibanye acquired the Stillwater mining operations in 2017.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.