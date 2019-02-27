Bayhorse Silver commissioned the pouring Feb. 22 of its first bar in 35 years from its silver mining operations in Oregon.

Bayhorse Silver, based in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, has commissioned the pouring of its first refined silver bar in 35 years from ore mined at its Oregon mining operations and is poised to begin offering silver products in the marketplace.

The .9999 fine silver bars are being fabricated at Mineral Solutions LLC in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The first round silver bar is hand-punched on the end with BAYHORSE / SILVER in two lines and the fineness as .9999 AG. Also hand-punched is the weight in silver, 37.69 ounces, and LR, the Liberty Refiner purity mark.

The bar was poured on Feb. 22, according to Bayhorse Silver officials. The silver bar was refined from a portion of the 175 kilograms of ore samples Bayhorse Silver sent to Mineral Solutions the first week of February.

The refining was executed from three different samples that would together total the 175 kilograms. The three samples were derived from a 10-foot by 2.5-foot by 3-inch thick panel of the Big Dog Zone vein. The first sample carried 6,282.88 grams of silver, or 202.002 troy ounces per metric ton of ore; the second, 5,660.81 grams, or 181 ounces per metric ton; and the third, 9,424.33 grams, or 303 ounces per metric ton of ore.

“The high grade material we have submitted to Mineral Solutions is to further enhance the silver recovery from the Bayhorse mineralization,” Bayhorse CEO Graeme O’Neill said. “The Big Dog vein grades compare well to the Yankee Boy vein at the historic Sunshine Mine in Idaho’s Silver Valley, that was 3 to 5 inches wide and historically averaged 400 ounces per ton.”

According to Bayhorse Silver, the silver bar pour is significant in that “most mining companies either produce concentrate, and ship offshore to smelters and refineries, or a dore bar, that contains other metals. e.g. copper.”

“Bayhorse, in conjunction with Mineral Solutions LLC, is mining, upgrading through ore-sorting, and gravity and flotation to produce a high grade concentrate, and custom refining, so the silver is ours from start to the finished .9999 product.

“We can deliver it in bar form, at a number of different configurations, or through the Sunshine Mint, in ounce rounds, medallion rounds, or finished packaged bars. Rough bars at spot silver, plus shipping and insurance, and through Sunshine Mint at a yet to be determined price above spot, but competitive,” will be offered.

“Our silver is mined, processed, and minted in the U.S.,” the firm added.



