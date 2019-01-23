Nearly 1 million ounces of gold was yielded in 2018 by B2Gold from its Fekola Mine in the African nation of Mali during the mine's first year of operations.

Canadian-based B2Gold reports a 2018 production year that yielded a combined 953,504 ounces of gold valued at $1.2 billion Canadian (almost $900 million in U.S. dollars) from its mining operations worldwide.

The results were at the upper end of its pre-2018 revised forecast of between 920,000 ounces and 960,000 ounces. The original forecast was 910,000 to 950,000 ounces.

Inside Coin World: Collecting silver dollars by type: The February monthly edition of Coin World features the nation’s legacy of silver dollars, stretching from 1794, when a small number of Flowing Hair dollars were struck, to today’s American Eagle silver dollar, produced by the millions every year.

B2Gold’s Fekola Mine's first year of production in Mali produced 439,068 ounces of gold, exceeding projections of 420,000 to 430,000 ounces.

B2Gold’s Masbate Mine in the Philippines yielded 216,498 ounces of gold, following a pre-2018 estimate of 200,000 to 210,000 ounces.

On Oct. 25, 2018, B2Gold announced it had secured a mine permit for its Limon Central Pit in Nicaragua and the company detailed positive results from its expansion study at its El Limon Mine.

B2Gold is projecting combined 2019 production of between 935,000 and 975,000 ounces of gold.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter