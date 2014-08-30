Autumn allure closes colorful maple canopy Proof silver $20 series

Image courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint.

Canada’s final Proof silver $20 coin from the Maple Leaf Canopy series showcases the allure of autumn in full color on the coin’s reverse.

The fourth and final Maple Leaf Canopy coin is now available.

The Proof Autumn Allure .9999 fine silver $20 coin was released by the Royal Canadian Mint on Aug. 5.

The coin is enhanced with hues of orange and yellow to bring the beauty of maple’s autumn foliage to light. Texture and tonal detailing in the trunk, branches and leaves emphasize the sense of height and depth in Emily Damstra’s reverse design.

The obverse carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new coin follows three issues showing maple leaf tree canopies from spring and fall in 2013 and in spring 2014.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams, measures 38 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

It retails for $99.95 Canadian.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at a fixed price in U.S. dollars.

Gatewest offers the coin for $86.95 in U.S. funds and Talisman sells it for $89.95.

To contact Gatewest, telephone 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.

