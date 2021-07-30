Authorized purchasers to get limited 2021 American Eagles

The 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 1-ounce gold bullion $50 coin bears the original obverse and reverse designs as introduced in 1986.

The 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver bullion coin bears the original obverse and reverse designs as introduced in 1986.

The 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coin bears a new reverse design and enhanced details on the obverse.

The U.S. Mint on Aug. 9 will offer its authorized purchasers limited numbers of 2021 American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins with the old designs from the last production run and examples from the first production run of the 2021 coins with the new designs.

The “limited edition” bullion coins, according to the Mint, are being sold to celebrate the transition between the 2021 coins with the 1986-style designs and the 2021 coins with the new reverses and “enhanced” obverses.

The Mint began the transition of production to the Reverse of 2021 coins from the Reverse of 1986 issues in early April.

The U.S. Mint will allocate available coins based on an authorized purchaser’s previous year’s purchases.

Specifically, the U.S. Mint will offer:

➤ 200,000 of the last production run of the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 design silver bullion coins.

➤ 200,000 of the first production run of the enhanced redesigned 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins,

➤ 15,000 of the last production run of the Reverse of 1986 design gold 1-ounce $50 bullion coins.

➤ 15,000 of the first production run of the enhanced redesigned Reverse of 2021 gold 1-ounce $50 bullion coins.

Presumably, the major grading services will offer the authorized purchasers special labels identifying the coins as being from the last and first production runs.

These U.S. Mint bullion coins will not be offered directly to the public. Instead, the authorized purchasers will be offered the coins like all other bullion coins, which they can then resell at a premium to other dealers, collectors and investors.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter